In four months, border agents arrest 1,000 child sex offenders in Tampa area. The 1,000th arrest was a Trinidad national on an expired visa and attempted to evade prosecution.

(And why, exactly, were they let in in the first place??? - DD)

(Bethany Blankley, The Center Square) - order Patrol agents working in Tampa, Florida, have arrested their 1,000th child sex offender in just four months. The 1,000th arrest was of a Trinidadian man convicted of five felony child sex offenses in Hillsborough County with a lengthy criminal record.

They’re working out of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Miami Sector’s Tampa Station, one of the oldest Border Patrol stations in the country.

The Tampa Station first opened in 1925 to respond to large smuggling rings entering Florida using Cuban fishing boats. It is the only station on Florida’s west coast.

Its area of responsibility covers 12 counties in central and western Florida, spanning 190 miles long and 125 miles wide. It also includes three seaports. From the Gulf, it stretches east to Lake, Osceola, Highland and Glades counties. It stretches north to Levy and Marion counties and south to Lee County.

The 1,000th arrest and “significant milestone is further proof that Border Patrol agents remain committed to making our communities safer by apprehending and removing the worst of the worst criminal… (Why not ALL of them???- DD)

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