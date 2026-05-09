Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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William's avatar
William
6h

But, it is racist and xenophobic to arrest poor lonely souls who simply aspire to their sovereign right as democratic illegals to abuse and dispose of white US children. Right Corey, chucky, Ellison, walzing pedophilia?

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Bob Rohan's avatar
Bob Rohan
4h

Hopefully they are being “dropped off” via military planes; from 30,000 feet without parachutes 🪂

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