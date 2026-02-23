A great photo of Texas Patriots at Confederate Heroes Day 2026 (Courtesy Southern Heritage News and Views) Being from Arkansas, I can’t resist a good pic with a Hardee’s Corp flag out front. - DD

Walker’s Greyhounds Camp #2338 Announces the 129th Annual Texas Division Reunion

(Texas Division SCV) - The Texas Division is officially on the move, and Walker’s Greyhounds Camp #2338 is proud to announce it will host the 129th Annual Texas Division Reunion in Tyler, Texas, June 4–6, 2026.

This reunion marks more than just another date on the calendar. It’s the annual moment when the men of the Texas Division come together to conduct business, honor our Confederate ancestors, renew friendships, and reinforce the purpose that binds our camps across the state. For three days, Tyler will become the center of Texas Division activity.

Choosing Tyler is no coincidence. East Texas holds deep historical significance, including the nearby site of Camp Ford, the largest Confederate prisoner-of-war camp west of the Mississippi River. Hosting the reunion in this region reflects a continued commitment to heritage, remembrance, and leadership grounded in history.

Walker’s Greyhounds Camp #2338 is working to deliver a first-class reunion experience, bringing together meetings, ceremonies, memorial observances, fellowship…

