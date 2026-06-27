LET FREEDOM RING

(Lex Greene) - It’s truly frightening how poorly educated millions of Americans are today. That wasn’t the case pre-1979 when President Jimmy Carter created the Federal Department of Education. Prior to that event, the USA placed #1 in Education in the entire world. Now, the USA ranks #40 in Education globally, just 47 years later. Education was replaced by indoctrination!

The Declaration of Independence is our “Founding Document.”

250-years later, millions of Americans do not know this, and many are completely unfamiliar with the text and intent of this most critical document. The U.S. Constitution only formed the type of government, and the Bill of Rights only listed additional restrictions on government powers.

All of our Rights as established by this document are inalienable Natural Rights, under “the Laws of Nature and Natures God.”

As correctly stated by The National Archives;

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” — From the Declaration of Independence

“The simple truth at the heart of the American Revolution is that…

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