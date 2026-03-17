This is Part One of a GREAT Series by Mindy Esposito. Please Follow through, LIKE, and Subscribe to support her work - DD

THE CONVENIENT LIE Part One:

(Mindy Esposito) - You have been told the story starts in 1860. It does not. It starts in 1828. And before 1828 makes sense, you need to know what happened in 1814. Because the South was not the first region to threaten leaving the Union. Not even close.

NEW ENGLAND THREATENED FIRST

December 1814. Twenty-six delegates from Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire gathered in secret in Hartford, Connecticut. They were Federalists. They were furious. And were talking openly about secession.

Jefferson’s Embargo Act had crippled New England’s maritime trade. Madison’s war made it worse. The governor of Massachusetts secretly negotiated with Britain, offering part of Maine for an end to the fighting. Federalist newspapers were calling for the expulsion of western states from the Union.

Their grievances were economic and political. Nothing else. The Louisiana Purchase had doubled the country’s size, and the new states forming in the South and West would send Jeffersonian Republicans to Washington, not New England Federalists. Power was shifting and…

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