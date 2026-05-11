(Another great article from Mindy Esposito of the Southern Independence Association. She is doing the hard work and the investigative reporting that shows the mess we are currently in was not an accident but thoroughly planned! - DD)

NOTES FROM THE RABBIT HOLE.

(Mindy Esposito) - Anyone who knows me knows I do not sit still.

Between building the H.K. Edgerton Equal Protection Initiative toward state assemblies and Congress in 2027, speaking engagements, attending events, and co-authoring the Rebel Boys series with my grandson Noah, I am also deep in research and writing for a new book. It is titled 1991.

It started with a phone call from a good friend and fellow traveler in Confederate history, Lola Sanchez. She asked me to look into the Islamic ideological forces she believed were behind the erasure of Southern heritage. Our symbols. Our monuments. The graves of our heroes.

I will be honest with you. I did not take it very seriously at first. But as a courtesy to Lola I started pulling threads.

Boy, was I wrong to doubt her.

What I found led me to the Red/Green Alliance. Remember that name. Write it down. That is the machine we are up against... not a conspiracy. A documented operational partnership between the Marxist left and the political Islamist network in America. Different flags. One target.

I am still not to the bottom of the rabbit hole, but what I have already uncovered is…

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