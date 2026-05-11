Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
14m

Yeah White Christians are in the crosshairs from everywhere and it’s gonna get worse before it gets better especially if we don’t do anything

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