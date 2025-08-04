And they reveal his hiding place…

(Revolver News) - Nothing we’re about to tell you is shocking, at least not for anyone who’s been paying attention. From the very beginning, it was obvious the Russia Hoax wasn’t some organic intelligence concern. It was a manufactured psyop, carefully orchestrated to destroy President Trump’s candidacy, sabotage his presidency, and gaslight half the country into becoming Russia-obsessed lunatics.

And at the center of it all was Barack Hussein Obama.

he signs were always there. Anyone with half a brain knew it. Hillary may have sparked the lie, but Obama and his media cronies made sure it caught fire, blazing like a bonfire with gasoline thrown on it, and turning the federal government and every major news outlet into a propaganda machine. They poisoned the public. They divided the nation. And they did it all on purpose, even though they knew it was all a lie.

And now, thanks to Tulsi Gabbard and her declassified disclosures, we finally have the receipts to prove it.

Not only was Putin not trying to help Trump win in 2016, our own intelligence showed he assumed Hillary was going to win, and was preparing to blackmail her with intel he’d collected, that included material suggesting she was a drugged-up, bipolar mess, doped up on tranquilizers and unfit to lead.

Here’s Tulsi Gabbard’s six-minute press conference, the one that could go down as one of the most important in…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight