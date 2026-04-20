23rd Annual Confederate Memorial at Stone Mountain Memorial Park!
Be There!
(Southern Heritage News and Views) - This is a great event, that has grown bigger and better every year. I shared the stage with Pastor Weaver and others on a rainy day at the first observance 23 years ago and it was a wonderful experience. If you’re within a couple hundred miles you should really go. Nothing angers the anti-Southern Bigots and the looney left more than to see good Southern people honoring their heritage.