(Southern Heritage News and Views) - This is a great event, that has grown bigger and better every year. I shared the stage with Pastor Weaver and others on a rainy day at the first observance 23 years ago and it was a wonderful experience. If you’re within a couple hundred miles you should really go. Nothing angers the anti-Southern Bigots and the looney left more than to see good Southern people honoring their heritage.

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