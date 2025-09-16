Kennedy’s health commission leaves guns out of its 20-page report

The recently released Make Our Children Healthy Again report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should be required reading for parents of all types.

Contained within its 20 pages are scores of topics that are designed to help parents improve their children’s health.

The report examines an increase of childhood chronic diseases. It explains how processed foods can harm kids, as well as what’s behind what it calls the “American Children’s Food Crisis.”

The authors scrutinize toxic chemicals in the environment, as well as why children are “uniquely vulnerable to environmental chemicals.”

The work even examines the decline of physical activity that’s growing among today’s youth, as well as “overmedicalization” and the problems it creates.

Unfortunately, rather than praising Kennedy, his team and their months of hard work, the anti-gunners and their media accomplices were incredibly displeased over one issue: Nowhere within its 20 pages does Kennedy’s report include the word “gun.”

“Kennedy commission child health report ignores gun violence, the leading cause of child death,” screamed a story published Tuesday by Los Angeles Times staff writer Corinne Purtill.

“Absent from the document was any mention of guns, the leading cause of death for people under the age of 18,” Purtill wrote. “Firearms have been the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 17 every year since 2022.”

As “proof,” Purtill links to a 2022 study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Gun Violence Solutions. Suffice it to say this report, like most of the anti-gun publications the Center has published, was debunked years ago.

As you can imagine, the young reporter then turns to a stable of so-called experts to…

See More...

