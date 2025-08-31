#2A - This Sick Puppy Was Exactly What We’ve Been Warning About
Minneapolis School Shooter Deliberately Chose a “Gun-Free Zone”
The manifesto of the Catholic school shooter in Minneapolis has confirmed what gun-rights advocates have been saying for decades: “gun-free zones” are not safe spaces — they are killing zones.
In chilling words, the Minneapolis Trans Shooter explained his choice of target:
“I recently heard a rumor that James Holmes, the Aurora theater shooter, may have chosen venues that were ‘gun-free zones.’ I would probably aim the same way . . . Holmes wanted to make sure his victims would be unarmed. That’s why I and many others like schools so much. At least for me, I am focused on them. Adam Lanza is my reason.”
The shooter’s words were written partly in Russian (Cyrillic), and, the clear message matches what researchers and survivors have long understood: mass killers pick locations where they know nobody can fight back.