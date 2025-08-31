Minneapolis School Shooter Deliberately Chose a “Gun-Free Zone”

The manifesto of the Catholic school shooter in Minneapolis has confirmed what gun-rights advocates have been saying for decades: “gun-free zones” are not safe spaces — they are killing zones.

In chilling words, the Minneapolis Trans Shooter explained his choice of target:

“I recently heard a rumor that James Holmes, the Aurora theater shooter, may have chosen venues that were ‘gun-free zones.’ I would probably aim the same way . . . Holmes wanted to make sure his victims would be unarmed. That’s why I and many others like schools so much. At least for me, I am focused on them. Adam Lanza is my reason.”

The shooter’s words were written partly in Russian (Cyrillic), and, the clear message matches what researchers and survivors have long understood: mass killers pick locations where they know nobody can fight back.

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight