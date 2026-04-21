Flagging Efforts Expand Across 7th Brigade for Confederate History Month

(Texas Division SCV) - Several camps within the 7th Brigade are preparing to honor Confederate veterans this April by flagging gravesites across multiple North Texas communities as part of Confederate History Month.

According to Lt. Commander Stephen Wells of Terry’s Texas Rangers Camp No. 1937, at least four camps; Cleburne, Granbury, Waxahachie, and Whitney, will be participating in this year’s coordinated effort. The initiative aims to recognize and preserve the memory of Confederate soldiers buried in local cemeteries.

Last year, participating camps flagged more than 400 gravesites. Organizers say they expect that number to increase significantly this year, with an estimated 600 gravesites to be marked through the combined efforts of the brigade.

In addition to the flag placement, the brigade is working in partnership with the Rufus Burleson Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) to install informational signage at select cemeteries. The signs are intended to…

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