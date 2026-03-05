Texas A&M researchers preserving historic cannon from the Alamo

(Southern Partisan) - Texas A&M said the cannon was found in 1852 in the yard of a property adjacent to the Alamo. Alamo Trust, Inc, the nonprofit that oversees the daily operations of the Alamo, said the cannon was found by Samuel Maverick, one of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence who had been at the Alamo during the siege.

The Alamo said the cannon ended up on the Maverick family’s Sunshine Ranch, where it was used as the base of a bird bath until it was removed and seemingly lost in 1955.

The cannon was recently found by a family member and donated back to the Alamo, and is now being restored thanks to the Texas A&M team, lead by Dr. Christopher Dostal, an assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology and director of the Conservation Research Library.

According to The Alamo Press Room, the cannon is a 90-pound roughly three-feet-long swivel cannon.

The cannon is one of several Alamo cannons currently in the care of the university, according to Texas A&M. It is reportedly the 16th cannon from the…

