It’s Time for a National Divorce

(I agree fully, Adios. But unfortunately, he’s deeply mired in that ‘donor state’ mythology - DD)

(Lucien Maverick’s Den) - I’m at the point, seeing how completely and utterly incongruent the red and blue states are, that I think it’s time that we carve up the American turkey and bring an end to this Union. I really do. It is EXHAUSTING having the state I live have so much of it’s existence affected because of the red states. Blue states have been paying to prop up the red states for FAR too long, and it needed to end.

They don’t want us to be a part of them anyway, right? So from where I’m sitting, it’s time that we part company. Let the red states go off into the sunset with their religious zealotry and misogyny. After all, what do the blue states gain for keeping the red states around? Like for real, what? The states that are most dependent on Federal money (that blue states pay disproportionately more into) are: Alaska, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Ain’t seeing the EVIL blue states on there, conservatives!

We pay to keep these states going, and the fuckers aren’t even grateful for it. From where I’m sitting, it’s time to cut them loose. They want their Christian oligarchy? Fantastic. They can do it without…

