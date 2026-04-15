Democrat Congresswoman Stole $5 Million in COVID Relief Money and Bought Herself a Diamond Ring

(Patrick Dennis, The Bearded Patriot) - A Democrat congresswoman from Florida just got nailed for 25 ethics violations after stealing millions in federal disaster relief funds, laundering the cash through her family’s healthcare company, funneling it into her own congressional campaign, and — because why not — treating herself to a 3.14-carat yellow diamond ring. But please, tell us again how Donald Trump is the real threat to democracy.

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, everybody. Give her a round of applause!

Here’s how the grift worked. Back in July 2021, Florida accidentally sent $5 million in FEMA COVID relief funds to Trinity Healthcare Services — a company run by Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother Edwin. A misplaced decimal turned a $50,000 payment into a $5 million windfall. Normal, honest people would have called the state and said, “Hey, you made a mistake.” Democrats call that “Tuesday.”

Instead, Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother allegedly laundered the cash through multiple accounts to hide where it came from. Approximately $3.6 million of those stolen federal funds ended up in her congressional campaign war chest. She then used that money to portray herself as a “self-funded” candidate — a woman of the people who was so passionate about…

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