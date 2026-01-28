Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TJ's avatar
TJ
6h

This all sounds like something reasonable, rational people would do. Nobody is happy, so let’s fix it like adults, right? That is why Leftists and some right wingers will never do it.

As the article says, states that are in the firm, slimy grip of leftists will never give up anything that might cost them power or money. And there are plenty of Republican shot callers that have their own grifts to protect.

It would be nice if we could just split the sheets and go our own ways, but no, that’s not gonna happen.

I am afraid blood will have to be spilled, a little or a lot, I don’t know. If it comes to that I don’t expect to survive it; although I am a very good shot, I cannot keep up with 30 year old men.

We are simply too big; too comfortable. Separation and the welfare state have driven us wide apart. We need our own countries. And sooner or later, we will.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture