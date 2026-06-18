Judge oks USCT monument with Confederate statue in courtyard

(Allison Champion, Culpeper Star-Exponent) - A Culpeper judge recently signed off on a concept for a memorial next to the courthouse combining the county’s Confederate history with its African-American military heritage and adding signage to put it all in context.

Judge Dale Durrer entered a provisional order approving a request from Righting the Record to place a monument to Union soldiers from Culpeper who fought with the U.S. Colored Troops next to the Confederate soldier statue that has stood for more than a century at the end of West Davis Street.

“The proposed project seeks to revitalize an underutilized green space located within the historic courthouse complex into a public, educational, and commemorative area,” the judge wrote in his order.

“Culpeper holds a unique place in Civil War history,” Durrer told the Star-Exponent. “The men who fought on both sides of the conflict left an enduring mark on our community, and their stories remain intertwined with the development of our county, Commonwealth and nation. “

The project will include interpretive markers addressing the architectural and cultural history of the surrounding structures and…

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