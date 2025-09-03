The Austin-based realtor creates ‘Texit’ service after seeing a surge in clients fed up with life in Texas

(Good Riddance! Don’t go away mad. Just go away! And if any of you leftists are wanting to leave Arkansas, I’m here to help - DD)

In a state known for its booming real estate market and "Don’t Mess with Texas" pride, one Austin realtor is flipping the script. She's helping people get out.

Enter Texit, a relocation-focused real estate service launched by longtime Austinite Lilly Rockwell. The mission? Help Central Texans who are fed up—with politics, policies or the punishing heat—pack up and move out of state.

It all started several years ago, when Rockwell noticed an uptick in clients wanting to leave the state.

"They wanted to leave for climate/weather reasons -- they were tired of the hot summers. Or politics. They might have had a daughter and were concerned about raising her in a state with restrictive rights for women," Rockwell told Chron.

"Or they just needed to move for a…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight