Happy Kwanzaa! The Holiday Brought to You by the FBI

Even white public school teachers don’t celebrate it, anymore

(Ann Coulter) - Now that my triumph over Kwanzaa is nearly complete, I’m continuing the tradition of writing about it this time of year, merely to dance on its grave.

According to Google N-gram, book mentions of “Kwanzaa” got off to a roaring start around 1980 -- or about a dozen years after it was invented out of whole cloth -- soared in usage over the next decade, but then began a precipitous decline in 2000, coincidentally, the year of my first annual Kwanzaa column.

There appears to be only person left who still pretends to celebrate Kwanzaa: Kamala Harris. Why, she loves it so much, she observed the festival before it was even invented!

The completely made-up holiday was concocted in 1966, by Ron Karenga, a/k/a Dr. Maulana Karenga, founder of “United Slaves,” the violent nationalist rival to the Black Panthers. He was also an FBI stooge.

Liberals have become so mesmerized by multicultural gibberish that they have forgotten the real history of Kwanzaa and Karenga’s United Slaves.

In what was ultimately a foolish gambit, during the madness of the ‘60s, the FBI encouraged the most extreme black nationalist organizations in order to discredit and…

