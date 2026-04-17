Alberta Separatists Claim Enough Signatures to Force Independence Referendum

(Texian Partisan) - The oil-rich Canadian province could vote on independence as early as October, marking only the third time in Canadian history a province has faced a separation ballot.

Organizers behind Alberta’s independence petition announced on Monday that they have surpassed the 177,000 signatures required to trigger a provincial referendum on separation from Canada. If verified by Elections Alberta, the province’s 5 million residents could vote as early as October 19, 2026 on a single question: “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?”

Stay Free Alberta launched its signature drive in January, setting up more than 250 signing locations and sending canvassers to communities from Calgary to Fort McMurray. The effort hit real friction along the way: Alberta law requires in-person signing with photo ID showing a physical address, which turned away rural supporters whose driver’s licenses listed P.O. boxes.

None of this would have been possible without Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government, which passed Bill 54 in May 2025. That legislation lowered the petition threshold from roughly 600,000 signatures to 177,000 and extended…

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