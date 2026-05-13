Alberta Independence Movement Crushes Threshold, Delivers 301,620 Signatures

(Texian Partisan) - Stay Free Alberta delivered 301,620 signatures to Elections Alberta on Monday afternoon, nearly 70 percent above the 178,000 required to put Alberta independence on a provincewide ballot. The submission ends a four-month canvassing campaign that organizers say involved more than 7,000 volunteers gathering names through the Alberta winter.

A convoy of seven trucks rolled up to the Elections Alberta office in Edmonton, where supporters waving provincial flags cheered as boxes of petitions came off the trailers. Mitch Sylvestre, head of Stay Free Alberta, filed an affidavit swearing to the count and addressed the crowd outside the building.

“This day is historic in Alberta history,” Sylvestre said. “It’s the first step to the next step.”

The 178,000 threshold represents 10 percent of the eligible voters from Alberta’s last provincial election. The 120-day collection period ran from January 3 to May 2, 2026, under provincial petition law. Stay Free Alberta cleared the requirement by more than 123,000 names.

If the petition survives validation, Premier Danielle Smith has committed to placing the question on a provincewide ballot. The proposed referendum question reads: “Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?” The potential vote…

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