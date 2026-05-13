Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
5h

Good for y’all now we just need to do the same and move our Capital SOUTH

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

And the oil already pumped down to US instead of china getting it

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