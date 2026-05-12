ATF’s 34-Rule Reform Package Is a Start, Not a Finish Line for Gun Owners

(John Crump, AmmoLand) - Yesterday, United States Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche invited AmmoLand News to witness the signing of the most comprehensive Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) rules package in the agency’s history.

The rules were substantial. They included eliminating the need to mark National Firearms Act (NFA) items when built from an existing receiver. Another change allows Gun Control Act (GCA) firearms to be shipped directly to a buyer’s door from a federal firearms licensee (FFL) in the same state. Many companies, such as Palmetto State Armory (PSA), have a network of FFLs in each state to ship suppressors to purchasers’ doors. It wouldn’t be a heavy lift to use those same FFLs for GCA firearms.

These changes were mostly positive. Newly confirmed Robert Cekada signed each rules package just minutes after being confirmed by the Senate.

The signing of the 34 rules marks the first step in reforming a Bureau many view as out of control. Although the changes were positive, a few changes were missing from the initial rules. The most noticeable missing change was a modification to the frames and receiver rule.

Court cases around the country have been paused for months, awaiting a new rule. Many believed it would be unveiled yesterday. That did not happen. Earlier this month, Justice Department lawyers stated that the ATF would not change the frames-and-receiver rule. They quickly backpedaled, then told opposition lawyers that the rule is still under review and that a new rule would be forthcoming.

Another welcome change is that the ATF’s secret database of out-of-business records will no longer be kept forever. There will be a fixed period of time before these records in Martinsburg, West Virginia, will be destroyed. We do not yet know what…

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