An ominous sign from the national GOP?

(Confederate Honor) - The Capitol Square Preservation Council was established to oversee the monuments in Capitol Square on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol complex in Richmond. There are three Confederate statues there, most notably one of Stonewall Jackson.



Many of you will remember the controversy that erupted in 2020, when Robert E. Lee’s statues was removed from the Capitol building itself. Critics of that move were reminded that the Speaker of the House controlled the Capitol building itself, so he/she could deal with the statues inside the building itself as he/she pleased. OUTSIDE the Capitol building, the Capitol Square Preservation Council had to be involved in the process.



The council (whose name I will now abbreviate as “CSPC”) is even mentioned in the Virginia Code. Here is an excerpt of that code (emphasis added)



With regard to the architectural, historical, archeological, and landscape features of Capitol Square and antiquities contained therein, the Council shall…[r]eview all plans or proposals for alterations, improvements, additions, renovations, or other disposition that is structural or architectural in nature. No implementation of such plans or proposals shall take place prior to review by the Council.

As of the beginning of last week, the website of the Clerk of the Virginia Senate mentioned that the clerk’s duties included…

