A GOP attempt to SHAFT the Confederate heritage community, and avoid blame for it?
An ominous sign from the national GOP?
(Confederate Honor) - The Capitol Square Preservation Council was established to oversee the monuments in Capitol Square on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol complex in Richmond. There are three Confederate statues there, most notably one of Stonewall Jackson.
Many of you will remember the controversy that erupted in 2020, when Robert E. Lee’s statues was removed from the Capitol building itself. Critics of that move were reminded that the Speaker of the House controlled the Capitol building itself, so he/she could deal with the statues inside the building itself as he/she pleased. OUTSIDE the Capitol building, the Capitol Square Preservation Council had to be involved in the process.
The council (whose name I will now abbreviate as “CSPC”) is even mentioned in the Virginia Code. Here is an excerpt of that code (emphasis added)
With regard to the architectural, historical, archeological, and landscape features of Capitol Square and antiquities contained therein, the Council shall…[r]eview all plans or proposals for alterations, improvements, additions, renovations, or other disposition that is structural or architectural in nature. No implementation of such plans or proposals shall take place prior to review by the Council.
As of the beginning of last week, the website of the Clerk of the Virginia Senate mentioned that the clerk’s duties included…
Well yes, when you consider that 70% of Republicans are RINO's, then it all makes sense. We stopped being a two party system towards the end of the 1960s. Look at our Congress, most have been in office over 10 years (House) and 12 years (Senate) but the vast majority have been sucking off the United States Taxpaying Citizen for 20 years. This does not include all they accept in bribes, kickbacks, insider trading and foreign governments to influence congress. There is an old saying that harkens back to my youth that says, "A New Broom Sweeps Clean" what our nation needs badly is a Congress made up of Farmers, Ranchers, Electricians, Plumbers, Truck Drivers and like these. Lawyers be damned as anyone with two live brain cells knows that lawyers steal, cheat and lie. And let us not forget that these blood sucking parasites receive their benefits for the rest of their lives even if convicted of a crime.
I switched to an independent years ago cuz I could see the uniparty doesn’t matter anymore who you elect it’s usually not our votes go to who we want and now they make it where a regular blue collar worker can’t get elected cuz they don’t have the money and that’s bs