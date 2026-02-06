Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Clark Johnson
2h

Well yes, when you consider that 70% of Republicans are RINO's, then it all makes sense. We stopped being a two party system towards the end of the 1960s. Look at our Congress, most have been in office over 10 years (House) and 12 years (Senate) but the vast majority have been sucking off the United States Taxpaying Citizen for 20 years. This does not include all they accept in bribes, kickbacks, insider trading and foreign governments to influence congress. There is an old saying that harkens back to my youth that says, "A New Broom Sweeps Clean" what our nation needs badly is a Congress made up of Farmers, Ranchers, Electricians, Plumbers, Truck Drivers and like these. Lawyers be damned as anyone with two live brain cells knows that lawyers steal, cheat and lie. And let us not forget that these blood sucking parasites receive their benefits for the rest of their lives even if convicted of a crime.

Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

I switched to an independent years ago cuz I could see the uniparty doesn’t matter anymore who you elect it’s usually not our votes go to who we want and now they make it where a regular blue collar worker can’t get elected cuz they don’t have the money and that’s bs

