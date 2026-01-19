Meeting explores Western Maryland’s potential secession to West Virginia

(CNHI) - The process for Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties to leave Maryland and become part of West Virginia would involve more merger than acquisition, Gary Howell said.

Howell, a West Virginia delegate, was the featured speaker at the Allegany County Republican Alliance meeting Thursday.

Roughly 35 people were at the event, held in the Allegany Museum ballroom, to provide information about West Virginia state Sen. Chris Rose’s recent proposal for Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties, plus several areas of Virginia, to join The Mountain State.

“We have not formally done an invitation,” Howell said. “Nothing has passed the Legislature.”

However, meetings have been held, and more are planned, for West Virginia officials to discuss the issue with representatives of western counties in Maryland and Virginia, he said.

Howell said that because the proposal doesn’t involve formation of a new state, he’s unsure whether Congress would need to approve the counties’ move from their respective homes into West Virginia.

“This would be a border adjustment,” he said.

However, the…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight