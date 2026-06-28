The Raiders of the Lost Ark Revolver

(I had a shortened Post Office surplus M1917 Colt years ago. Carried it all over with a couple of extra moon clips. Now a S&W 625 is my preferred trail gun. Yes, it’s a chunk, but it sure is handy and a comfort when coyotes and feral razorbacks are prowling. - DD)

(Caleb Daniels, Licensed Troubleshooter) - Growing up, I didn’t have a whole lot of common interests with my Dad. Sure we hunted deer in the Fall and birds once the Winter chill began, but otherwise, we were relatively different people, and while we spent plenty of time together and enjoyed each other’s company fine, shared passions weren’t very common. One thing that we both love however, was Indiana Jones.

My Dad grew up in the Lucasfilm era, when STAR WARS and INDIANA JONES dominated, and a young George Lucas and Steven Spielberg were at the top of their game. Like all fathers, he took pleasure in sharing these films with me and my brothers. Indy was a bridge, and the character always reminded me of my Dad. Gruff and standoffish at times, but quick with a bit of sardonic humor, rugged but knowledgeable. Even today when I toss one of those movies on, my Dad comes to mind instantly.

June 2021 marked 40 years of RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK, and it returned to theaters in celebration. I of course invited Dad to join me, and the two of us saw the debut of Indy in the way it was meant to be seen. By 2021, I was in my mid 20’s, had been in the firearms industry for six years, and had been running a…

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