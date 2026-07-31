Think About This If You Ever See a Big Rolling Billboard for a Kennedy Brothers Book

(Yep. This really happened. - DD)

(Dixie Drudge) - A while back, I was driving to Greenville, Mississippi. On the Arkansas side of the river around Montrose, I got stuck waiting on one of those 5-mile long freight trains that anybody who drives around the Delta is well familiar with. I was sitting there watching the cars go by, tapping the steering wheel -- like an engineer two miles away cared that I’m in a hurry -- and then I saw it. It happened so fast it almost didn’t register and it was too quick for me to snap a picture…

This Mo-Pac boxcar flew by and it immediately caught my attention. Up on the side in big, bold white letters somebody had painted:

“THE SOUTH WAS RIGHT!”

The first thought that popped into my head was, “Wow! Those Kennedy brothers will do absolutely ANYTHING to sell a book.”

Then I remembered something that kind of drifted forward out of that haze in the back of my mind that they used to call a college education. What I saw reminded me of a picture in the textbook we used back when I was forced to take Political Science.

It was a picture of a soldier in the old Scottish Black Watch Regiment holding his bayoneted Enfield rifle, posing in front of a brick wall in Ireland. On that wall behind him someone had painted in big, bold letters,

“IRELAND FOR THE IRISH.”

The caption below that picture said that one of the first signs that any regime is Doomed is the appearance of the graffiti of its opposition.

It didn’t say “in trouble.” It didn’t say “unpopular.” —

It said - “DOOMED”

It’s one of the great mysteries of history that you will never see anything about on the history channel. It’s really scary when you think about it. Nine times out of ten, all the dreaming and schemeing of PhDs, philosophers, opposition politicians, and activists comes to nothing.

Why? Because great social movements, revolutions, political movements, and independence movements might be dreamed up by PhD’s, philosophers, politicians, Gene Sharp ‘color revolution’ engineers, and activists. But, they never really start them. They might be bank rolled by some activist millionare. But, he doesn’t start it. Because most of them are STUCK in an old school activist kind of mindset and also want plausible deniabilty to protect their pensions.

Instead, every great social change since the dawn of the 20th Century, whether it was good or it was bad, was actually put in motion by those who practice action.

Nine times out of ten that person was been a bored teenager with a can of paint.

Just to be sure I asked both Ron and Don Kennedy about it. They asured me they weren’t doing any ersatz railcar advertising. So this tagging was organic. The die is cast.

I’m sure that somewhere deep in the ruins of an ancient Roman archive circa 455 AD is a Latin record of the first vandal, a real Vandal, and how he scrawled “Ceasar Sux” on the side of a freshly pillaged frontier villa. Then just a few short months later Rome fell. the rest is mere history.

How’s that for shock and awe?

From deep in Occupied Arkansas,

Deo Vindice. Resurgam!

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