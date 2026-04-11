John Kennedy’s Bold Senate Moment

(At last, there is once again a senator with big, brass cojones! - DD)

(Clever Journeys) - For Christmas, my dear wife, Dodie Dennis, gifted me with “How to Test Negative for Stupid and Why Washington Never Will” by Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

I absolutely love it and highly recommend it to anyone who wants to smile as they learn about the stupidity of Washington DC politics.

For example, the United States of America’s Senate chamber was trudging through a routine border-security vote when Senator Kennedy rose unexpectedly. No notes. No warning. Just a single unmarked manila folder in his hand.

He didn’t raise his voice. Instead, he opened the folder and read one line, slow and deliberate, into the microphone:

“Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, on recorded call, March 14, 2023: ‘When Somalia calls, I answer first. America is just the paycheck.’”

What followed was forty-two seconds of suffocating silence. No coughs. No papers shuffling. Even the C-SPAN audio seemed to flatline. Omar’s mouth opened, but no sound came out. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez froze mid-note, pen suspended in…

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