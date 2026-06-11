Books About the War Between the States I Would Recommend to a College Student

(It’s good to hear from Boyd again! - DD)

(Boyd Cathey, Lew Rockwell) - Recently a friend asked me for a list of good books about the War Between the States which he could share with his son who will be entering college this fall, volumes that might offer some balance to the current “neo-abolitionist,” zealously anti-Southern dominance in historiography and in the classroom. He stated that he was looking for about ten books which would offer a non-politically correct view of the War Between the States, placing the institution of slavery in its proper context (as not the determining factor for the War), and taking a sympathetic view of the richness of our Southern heritage…and, perhaps most importantly, suggesting some works that a bright college freshman could understand and refer to as he navigated the corrupted hallways of our American educational system.

That was more difficult than it seemed, as there are a number of excellent volumes in print which address those issues—but would they connect with a college freshman, even if he were exceptionally intelligent?

After some thought I was able to come up with a list, but in any such endeavor what is left out or omitted can be just as significant as what is included. I recognize this, and thus my list is just an impressionistic selection, a beginning, fully understanding that there are dozens of other excellent and solid volumes that could well be listed.

Certainly, there are major questions that arise for any perceptive Southern student. First, there is the issue of…

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