Supreme Court bans schools from transitioning students in secret

(The Blaze) - The Supreme Court has granted a request from a group of California parents to reinstate a ruling that bans schools from hiding “children’s gender presentation” from them — and forces them to follow the parents’ instructions regarding the names and pronouns the children use.

BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey counts this as a win.

“Parents should absolutely know if their child is going by different pronouns or declaring that they are a boy at school. Right now in California, a student can go to school, say that ‘I want to transition to the opposite sex,’ and the student doesn’t have to notify parents,” she explains.

“They can socially transition that child. They can also get that child to a particular professional that will help them get the psychiatric care and the different medical treatments that they are seeking in order to look like the opposite sex,” she says.

Stuckey recalls a case out of California concerning Abigail Martinez, who lost custody of her teenage daughter Yaeli because she refused to support her transition.

Yaeli was placed in a group home, and a judge ruled that she could begin cross-sex hormones — but Yaeli took her own life.

“That’s what happens when you remove…

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