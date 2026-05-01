A Return to the Nightmare: The Malignant Reckoning
What the American Republic Becomes Under Total Democrat Dominion
The Malignant Reckoning: What the American Republic Becomes Under Total Democrat Dominion
(LH Grey) - Listen up, you complacent XXXXXXXXXXX still clinging to the delusion that “it can’t happen here.”
Get your heads out of your asses right fucking now.
This is not some fever-dream conspiracy.
This is the precise, forensic projection of what the Republic becomes when Democrats achieve the unassailable power they have openly salivated over for years…the stacking, the statehood grabs, the disarmament orgy, the digital chains, the gulag for wrongthink.
It is the terminal pathology of a party whose psychology is rooted in revenge addiction, narrative supremacy, and the raw, limbic lust for control dressed up as “progress.” They don’t want to govern.
They want to own you. And once they consolidate every lever…executive, legislative, judicial, cultural, technological… the mask comes off and the Republic dies screaming in the name of…
While I agree that what the author is describing is certainly an accurate description of the current Democratic Party mindset and goals, The Republicans are not proving to be a counter or obstacle to that agenda. They are all part of the Epstein Class and united in their goals. Try getting an answer out of Social Security today. Must sign up with a bio ID device (approved smart phone or implanted chip), give facial recognition, and allow them open use of that information to anyone they choose with no notice or ability for you to know. Trump has now signed an EO requiring the same to have a bank account. While this is being marketed as stopping "fraud", it is solely about control. It is the Beast System. Apparently some interpretations of religious dogma are behind the news. The surveillance lock down is happening in real time now and the Normies are running around worrying about the next election. Famine and currency collapse are starting now. Not as a mistake, but intentional planned policy by the Republicans. If you do not have your own geographically close self sufficient community of like minded members, you are in trouble. Your ability to stand for God and live as Jesus instructed will be crushed. Your children to become sex toys and snack meals for the demonic class.
Revelation 13…
T.P.T.B. [aka satanic forces] think they can usher in The Beast System of governance, before God's Appointed time...
Won't happen, can't happen until "The Restrainer", is removed out of the way.
✝️ MARANATHA 🪔🧎♀️