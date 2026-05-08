The United States Is a Republic of Free, Sovereign and Independent Republics

(The Militant Jeffersonian) - The very existence of separate State Constitutions stands as irrefutable proof that the American States entered the federal Compact not as subordinate provinces or administrative divisions of a consolidated national government, but as Free, Sovereign, and Independent republics, each possessed of its own organic law, its own People, its own institutions, and its own supreme authority over all matters not expressly delegated by Compact.

This Principle, woven into the fabric of our federal system from its inception, finds eloquent confirmation in the writings of Dr. J. L. M. Curry, whose legal justification of Southern action in 1860–1861 rests upon the unbroken historical thread of State Sovereignty.

As Curry demonstrated, the colonies, upon renouncing allegiance to Great Britain, emerged not as one indivisible mass but as distinct and separate Sovereign communities; Virginia’s Declaration of Rights in June 1776 and her Constitution of June 29 of that year exemplified the highest act of Independent Sovereignty, while the Declaration of Independence itself proclaimed the colonies to be “Free and Independent States.”

The Articles of Confederation left no room for ambiguity: “each State retains its Sovereignty, Freedom and Independence and every Power, Jurisdiction and Right, which is not by this confederation expressly delegated.”

When the Constitution of 1787 superseded those Articles, it did so not by erasing State Sovereignty but by perfecting a more efficient federal agent for strictly enumerated purposes; the States remained the creators, the federal government their creature.

That the Union is a Compact among Sovereign republics, dissoluble upon breach, is no Southern invention but a truth acknowledged even by…

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