Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6h

They are gonna start planet prison is in the works and there’s no reason for this many data centers for a reason

Reply
Share
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6h

That’s why we need a constitutional convention to decide the national divorce cuz I really am hating the district of criminals that run this country

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture