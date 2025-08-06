What Would Change Under Common or Constitutional Law

As America faces an unprecedented awakening, more citizens are questioning the legitimacy of the laws that govern them. Most people assume they are protected by the Constitution, but in reality, we are often subject to corporate statutes enforced under maritime or admiralty jurisdiction. This legal system, rooted in commercial contract law, is a far cry from the common law and constitutional law that the founders intended. So, what would change if we re-established the nation under common law or constitutional law?

Under constitutional law, you are innocent until proven guilty. The burden is on the government to prove your guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Today, under statutory law, you’re often presumed guilty unless you can afford to prove otherwise. The rise of administrative courts, traffic courts, and family courts has allowed presumptions and penalties without due process.

Common law operates on a very clear principle. No victim, no crime. If no person has been harmed or property damaged, then there is no crime. Under statutory law, people are penalized for violating rules such as expired tags, licensing, zoning codes, or mandates, even if no harm has been done. These are technically crimes against the state, not individuals. Restoring common law would eliminate thousands of victimless crimes and end the endless stream of revenue-generating tickets, fines, and…

