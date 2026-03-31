A Scare Piece So Shoddy They Hid It Behind a Paywall - #TEXIT #NationalDivorce #Secede
WIRED's Hit Piece on Secession Left Out Everything That Matters
WIRED’s Hit Piece on Secession Left Out Everything That Matters
(Texian Partisan) - This morning, WIRED published “Don’t Listen to Anyone Who Thinks Secession Will Solve Anything” by Ryan D. Griffiths, a political science professor at Syracuse University hawking his new book The Disunited States. The article is a greatest-hits compilation of every lazy argument against self-determination — the Russia smear, the India/Pakistan analogy, the Texas v. White citation, the “it’s too complicated” hand-wave — packaged for a progressive audience that is increasingly arriving at the conclusion that maybe, just maybe, governing themselves isn’t such a crazy idea.
It mentions the Texas Nationalist Movement exactly once, in passing, lumped in with internet memes and Marjorie Taylor Greene tweets.
Here’s the full response.
Who He’s Really Talking To
Before we get to the arguments, it’s worth understanding what this article actually is…
Like I said the minute they secede I’m going to the family farm the Alamo