“No people has ever wholly existed without a meaning.”

(Clyde Wilson, Reckonin’) - Rather than continuing my detailed history of the Southern people I wish to comment on our situation at the moment, 2026, and prospects for the future.

We have never been in greater danger of losing our identity as of the South. The population has changed. There are rust belt refugees. Some of these are good people who have joined us for the right reasons, others not. Vast numbers of Mexicans, Asians of various sorts, and others populate our cities. It was on our former territory, Charlotte, that a depraved criminal immigrant murdered a legitimate immigrant. Such a thing would have been beyond imagining or comprehension 60 years ago when I was covering the Charlotte police beat for the local daily.

Our symbols have been subjected to malicious destruction, although that ridiculous campaign, an attempt to obliterate American as well as Southern history, has brought forth a good deal of opposition. A statue of Ceasar Rodney, a heroic signer of the Declaration of Independence, was removed because he, like almost all of the Founders, Northern and Southern, was the master of imported and native-born Africans.

A lot has been said about the South’s increasing prosperity in recent times. That is good, but I am of the impression that the rewards go disproportionately to bankers, developers, carpetbaggers, politicians, and bureaucrats. Working and middle class men and women are still enlisting in the imperial armed forces, real jobs being scarce in our looted economy.

Yet the South has a soul, unlike materialist mainstream America. We have always been able to absorb newcomers. A fourth of Confederate generals were Northern or foreign born. Many aspects of our culture and our history remain honoured by and attractive to civilised and…

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