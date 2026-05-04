We Will Not Be Replaced

(InfantryDort) - It is quite insane, really. The entire world now arrays itself against the United States the moment we remember we have a right to self-determination. Borders. Continuity. The simple demand that this nation remain ours.

I have never witnessed anything like recent events. The Catholic Church hierarchy and the mullahs of Iran suddenly chanting the same refrain. The UN. The Pope. Most Western governments. All reciting the identical globalist Marxist filth in a propaganda symphony that would make Goebbels himself stand in silent awe.

The message is not subtle. It’s delivered with the cold precision of those who actually run the world:

>You will be persecuted if you want a country with borders.

>You will be smeared if you refuse infinity migrants who rape and don’t assimilate.

>You will be damned if you reject sharing the earth with terrorist regimes.

>You will be hunted if you deny the ruling class its “Epstein” privileges over your daughters.

Submit. Dissolve. Perish quietly. You will never be thanked for it. Only chastised until you sheepishly die.

But we see you. Every last one of you. The globalist chorus that suddenly finds common cause with our enemies. You are not hiding. You’re telling us exactly who you are, and we believe every damn word.

This isn’t holy compassion you peddle. This is the deliberate weakening of the West so that it can be replaced. Our lands overrun. Our women violated. Our children’s future auctioned off while we are lectured about…

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