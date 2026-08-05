Intruder sets fires in Beaufort National Cemetery

(The whackos continue their ‘brave’ war against defenseless dead people. There are more than 100 Confederates buried in the cemetery in addition to two Medal of Honor recipients. - DD)

(Tony Kukulich, Post and Courier) - Police are investigating a report of vandalism at Beaufort National Cemetery in which someone set small fires on the property.

The incident was reported July 22 and is believed to have occurred sometime early that day or late the day before.

“An unknown person or person set a couple of small fires in the mulch bed behind a new columbarium that’s being built in the northern part of the cemetery,” said Michael Brophy, assistant director of Beaufort National Cemetery, which is one of 157 national cemeteries in the nation managed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

No gravesites or headstones were damaged, Brophy said. The fires were set near the northern edge of the cemetery in an area that is normally out of public view.

Brophy, whose assignment to Beaufort National is his fifth in the national cemetery system, said that incidents of vandalism at the facility located on Boundary Street are fairly uncommon.

“We have a remarkably low amount of incidents compared to…

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