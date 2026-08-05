Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
5h

You can't post what needs to be said these days or a herd of corrupt government gang banging keystone cops will be at your door taking you to their kangaroo court to face one of their candy ass dishonorable partners in crime.

A lot of our boys died fighting to protect our way of life in America and now its turning into a sub human sewer. 🤬🤬🤬

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