RJOA ON CONFEDERATE FIELD TRIP TO BRAZOS VALLEY VETERANS MEMORIAL PARK, CELEBRATING - “SIGNING PARTY” FOR LYN DAWE GREY!

(Montgomery Couty News) - The Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter, of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, traveled on April Confederate Field Trip to the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Park, and did the outdoor touring of ALL the various American wars on display before the rain started! They were well prepared with rain gear, as all good Southern Ladies are, and including wearing of their RJOA Name Badges for identification of their group. Some Name Badges were still on rain coats!

This Park is marvelous, and has acres for strolling and reading of period history plaques and seeing life size sculptures of that period that they…

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