While Lawmakers Obsess Over App Stores, Schools Are Dosing Kids with Screens All Day

(Conservative Ladies of America) - Over the last several months I have been immersed in tech policies that are pitched as “protecting children online” and “empowering parents.” Something that has been noticeably absent from the policies and discussion around solutions to protect children from online harms and the impacts of too much screen time is technology in K–12 education.

Prior to Covid, Chromebooks were making their way into the K–12 education system, with students being issued their own personal device to use for school. Then in March of 2020, every student in America was sent home indefinitely to do school online. Teachers were expected to pivot to online teaching in an instant, and students were expected to sit behind a screen for several hours a day and pay attention. Covid ushered in the 1:1 Chromebook for students across the country. ESSER funding made it possible for every school to issue these devices — made by Google. And when schools went back to in person, those Chromebooks did not get shelved. They got used in the classroom.

My best friend (we’ll call her “Amy”) just spent a few days visiting me from the Seattle area where she teaches second grade in…

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