The “official story” of what took place at Ft. Pillow has more to do with fabricating some re-election propaganda for Lincoln than it does with telling the truth.

(Jeff Paulk, The Southern Vindicator) - By now it should be no surprise to us that the “official report” on most anything given to us by the government has a long history of not being true. At least most of what it says anyway. That holds true with the subject of the “Ft. Pillow Massacre”, as well as with the “Lawrence Massacre”. In both cases, there was no massacre. That’s right. You’ve been lied to yet again. Will it never stop? Probably not. All we can do is refute the lies with truth. That’s why I’m here, and it’s what I do.

You can Google The History Channel, the U.S. National Park Service, The NY Times, and a host of other sources and you will get pretty much the same story; Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his men “massacred in large numbers” the Union forces overtaken at Ft. Pillow, the majority of those killed being black. In all fairness, The History Channel does not come down firmly on the side of the Yankees, and does say the subject is still debated.

…Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest is probably the most slandered of our Confederate heroes. The top two WWII generals, Patton and Rommel, were admirers of Forrest, and his tactics are studied in military academies worldwide today. One of the greatest slanders against Forrest is that he killed black Union soldiers who were trying to surrender at…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight