Charlottesville Stonewall Jackson statue dismembered, transformed into ‘monstrous mutant’ to combat ‘white supremacy’

The famous statue of Stonewall Jackson astride his horse that was torn down in Charlottesville, VA following the contentious “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 has been repurposed as fodder for an anti-historical art exhibit in Los Angeles. American painter Kara Walker, whose silhouettes and other works “expose the ongoing psychological injury caused by the tragic legacy of slavery,” dismembered the statue and put it back together as something called Unmanned Drone.

The piece is exhibited as part of “MONUMENTS” an art exhibit that the LA Times says “topples white supremacy.” The exhibit doesn’t so much “topple white supremacy” as it erases the history of the Civil War’s aftermath. It features many Confederate sculptures that were torn down, removed, or vandalized during the furor over anti-racism throughout the first Trump administration. Many statues were torn down although some were elected to be taken down by local legislators.

Such was the case with Charlottesville’s Stonewall Jackson monument. The bronze sculpture, sculpted by Charles Keck, stood in Charlottesville’s historic district from 1921 until it was voted to be removed by the city council in February 2017. The council also elected to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Neither was removed until 2021, prior to which both had been…

