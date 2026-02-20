Separation is better than conflict in the face of irreconcilable differences and no willingness to compromise. Red and blue America desire different visions of freedom and neither is willing to give.

(Heartland Institute) - Relations between red and blue America continue deteriorating. A national divorce refers to the peaceful dissolution of a country by consent. Contemplating a national divorce as we celebrate America’s 250th birthday might seem sacrilegious, but few leaders seem to care about rebuilding the bonds of trust among Americans.

Precedents exist, most notably the 1992 dissolution of Czechoslovakia. Presumably America would separate along the red and blue state divide. Because we have blue states on both coasts with “flyover” states in between, divorce may produce more than two nations.

I see two arguments for national divorce. The first is negative, to avoid a potential civil war. The second is positive, to let conservatives and liberals more closely attain their vision of freedom and justice.

America’s descent into political conflict continues. “Sanctuary” jurisdictions support illegal immigration, refusing to assist federal authorities enforcing the law. This amounts to nullification, or states overturning federal laws. While possibly desirable, nullification is not part of our constitution.

Both sides resort to nullification. Red states tried nullifying Biden administration rules on transgender men in women’s sports.

We also have lawfare. One lawfare component is litigation by state attorneys general (AGs) against…

