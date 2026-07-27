Red/Green Alliance Muzzies Issue Another Absurd anti-Southern Press Release

(Sen. Sullivan attended a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary in which a Confederate flag was one of hundreds of historical items on display. This is the incident CAIR and the butt-hurt lib-tards are all blathering about from a REAL news source: Sen. Sullivan calls out leftist media for ‘hit piece’ over Confederate flag. Nobody Cares What CAIR Thinks. Remigration Now! - DD)

(CAIR) - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) to apologize for appearing alongside a Confederate flag during a recent public event.

CAIR said that, regardless of intent, appearing next to a symbol of white supremacy and slavery sends a troubling message and warrants a public acknowledgment and apology.

In a statement, Washington, D.C., based CAIR said:

“The Confederate flag is widely recognized as a symbol associated with slavery and white supremacy. Public officials have a responsibility to avoid normalizing or appearing to legitimize symbols that have long been used to intimidate and marginalize minority communities. Senator Sullivan should acknowledge the harm caused by this appearance and apologize.”

The civil rights organization has repeatedly called for the removal of Confederate names, holidays, flags, statues, and symbols nationwide.

CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging systemic… (Enough of this garbage - DD)

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight