Act Now to Support the 2nd Amendment - #2A
Gun Owners Must Flood ATF Comment Dockets Now
Gun Owners Must Flood ATF Comment Dockets Now
(Sean Maloney, AmmoLand) - We’ve all seen the headlines. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announce a new proposed rule change. Under hostile administrations, these rules threaten to turn millions of law-abiding citizens into felons overnight. Under pro-Second Amendment leadership, they are common-sense rollbacks of bureaucratic red tape designed to relieve heavily burdened Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs) and gun owners.
Yet, a dangerous myth quietly circulates within the Second Amendment community: “The ATF is going to do whatever they want anyway, so why bother writing a comment?”
Let’s set the record straight right now. That defeatist attitude is exactly how we lose.
If we remain silent when a public comment window is open, we hand the anti-gun lobby an uncontested victory. Your voice is a critical weapon in…