The Barrel Length Tyranny: Short-Barreled Rifles, the Second Amendment, and the Supreme Court: Why Robinson v. U.S. Matters
The fight over short-barreled rifles (SBRs) isn’t just about barrel length — it’s about whether courts will follow the clear rules laid out in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass’n v. Bruen (2022), or whether they’ll find creative ways to sidestep them.
In Robinson v. U.S., the Eleventh Circuit upheld the federal restriction on SBRs without doing the required historical analysis. Instead, it leaned entirely on U.S. v. Miller (1939), treating that 86-year-old case about short-barreled shotguns as if it automatically decided the SBR question. The Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), along with the Second Amendment Law Center, the California Rifle & Pistol Association, and the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to take the case — and to set the record straight.
Step One: SBRs Are “Arms” Under the Second Amendment
Under Bruen, the test is simple…