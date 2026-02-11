Federal Judge Blocks Texas From Defending Energy Sector

(Texian Partisan) - U.S. District Judge Alan Albright ruled Wednesday that Texas cannot prevent its own pension funds from being invested with companies that boycott the state’s energy sector. The February 4 decision struck down Senate Bill 13, a 2021 law designed to protect Texas’ largest industry from Wall Street’s climate agenda.

The ruling demonstrates a fundamental problem with the federal system: Texas voters elect representatives who pass laws defending Texas interests, and federal judges with lifetime appointments overrule them. The pattern continues regardless of which party controls Washington or which president appoints the judges.

Albright is a Trump appointee, confirmed by the Senate in September 2018. His ruling sided with financial firms over Texas sovereignty, declaring that forcing state pension funds to divest from companies boycotting fossil fuels violated the First and Fourteenth Amendments. The decision protects Wall Street’s right to target Texas energy while denying Texas the right to respond.

The mechanics of SB 13 were straightforward. The Texas Comptroller maintained a list of financial companies refusing to do business with fossil fuel firms “without ordinary business purpose.” State entities managing public money—including the…

