Federal Courts Block Abbott’s Terror Designations

Governor Greg Abbott’s move to designate CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations within Texas has triggered a federal lawsuit that exposes the fundamental weakness of Texas’s position within the Union. The Council on American-Islamic Relations filed suit Thursday, arguing that only the federal government possesses the authority to make such designations.

Abbott issued his November 18 proclamation under new state legislation allowing him to ban land ownership by organizations deemed threats to national security. The designation prohibits CAIR from purchasing Texas property and authorizes Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate potential violations.

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’” Abbott declared. The governor directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to work with FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces across the state to investigate both organizations.

CAIR’s federal lawsuit strikes at the heart of Texas’s constitutional constraints. The organization argues that…

