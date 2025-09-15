The federal judge ruled that the reinstatement decision compelled Black students to wear jerseys that honor Confederate General Stonewall Jackson

A federal judge in Virginia ruled Tuesday that a school board’s decision to restore the Confederate name of a high school violates Black students’ First Amendment right against compelled speech.

The Barack Obama-appointed judge ruled the Shenandoah County school board’s decision forced plaintiffs, who include members of the NAACP Virginia State Conference and parents of children attending Stonewall Jackson High School, to paint Confederate General Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson in a positive light.

“Plaintiffs believe that when they are identified as ‘Stonewall Jackson Generals’ and wear ‘Generals’ team uniforms as they dedicate their hard work and athletic, academic and musical talents to performances and competition victories attributable to ‘Stonewall Jackson High School,’ plaintiffs themselves become instruments for communicating the school board’s message,” U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski wrote.

Despite the favorable ruling, Urbanski denied the plaintiffs’ request for a final judgment, which would have required the school board to rename the school for the third time in five years. Urbanski said he would reserve final judgment until after plaintiffs’ other claims, including violations of the 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause, Title VI, and the Equal Educational Opportunities Act claims, are resolved.

“The court has concluded that D.D., A.J., and the other members of the Virginia State Conference NAACP who attend Stonewall Jackson High School are subject to ongoing violations of…

