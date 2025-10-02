New Confederate statue unveiled in Spanish Fort park

Dozens gathered at Fort McDermott Confederate Memorial Park in Spanish Fort Saturday for the dedication of a new statue honoring Admiral Raphael Semmes, a naval captain who served in both the U.S. and Confederate navies.

After the Civil War, Semmes settled in Mobile, where he practiced law and taught at Spring Hill College. His legacy remains visible across the area, with the city of Semmes and the Admiral Hotel in downtown Mobile carrying his name.

“I think he was a superb example. I know it was for me, from what has been told to me, was for many others here and not only here, but throughout the world. He was admired by the English and he was celebrated,” A.J. DuPree, Chairman for the Raphael Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans said the ceremony was about preserving history.

“Let us take a moment to recall the cares and sorrows of that period of recovery, and reflect on the hard times our ancestors experienced,” DuPree said.

The new statue comes five years after Mobile city officials removed the original Semmes monument from Government Street during…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight