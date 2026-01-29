Florence City Council to vote on plaque to be placed in front of Confederate monument

(WAFF) -The Florence City Council will debate and vote on a plaque that may be placed in front of the controversial Confederate Soldiers Monument this week.

The monument has stood outside three different Lauderdale County Courthouses since 1903. And outside the current Lauderdale County Courthouse since 1965 and has been targeted by demonstrators who say it should be removed. Under Alabama law, the monument is considered “historic” and cannot be removed without state approval. The city has agreed to consider a plaque in front of the monument designed to give it more context.

The plaque will acknowledge that while early monuments placed after the Civil War were designed to honor veterans and those lost in the fighting, “The majority of Confederate monuments, however, were erected later, in the years between the 1890s and the 1930s, coinciding with the end of Reconstruction and the spread of white supremacist policies known as Jim Crow laws.” The Lauderdale County statue was originally dedicated in 1903.

“History is history,” Kaytrina Simmons said. “The good, the bad and the ugly. So I know it will be a controversial situation but the truth must be told. ”

City Council President Kaytrina Simmons placed the motion on the council agenda.

“Project Say Something is interested in it being there and so I pushed for it for us to go ahead and put it on the table instead of us continuing to kick the can down…

