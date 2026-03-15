When Artificial Intelligence Quietly Punishes Faith-Based Businesses

(Daily Caller) - Artificial intelligence is used to pressure Christian businesses to abandon their beliefs — quietly, efficiently, and without accountability. In recent disputes, faith-based organizations have already alleged that automated vetting and platform eligibility systems flagged their Biblical views as inconsistent with participation standards before meaningful human review, illustrating how algorithmic decision-making can exclude religious organizations from modern digital infrastructure.

That is the line we must draw now.

Across the American economy, employers are being told that AI is no longer optional. Hiring platforms, compliance systems, monitoring tools, and internal governance software are rapidly becoming the infrastructure of modern business. Use them or be left behind. A global McKinsey survey confirms that more than half of companies already deploy AI across core operations such as hiring, compliance, and risk management.

But embedded in many of these systems is a troubling reality: algorithms increasingly encode values that conflict with Biblical conviction and can penalize those who do not…

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