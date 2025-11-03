Just when it looked like things might be taking a more positive turn for Dixie with restoration of the Reconciliation Monument, other events remind us that hatred of the South hasn’t waned much at all

Woke Leftist artists have created vile ‘re-imaginings’ out of once beautiful artwork honoring Southern heroes, mostly because of their misunderstanding of slavery. The statue of General Jackson and Little Sorrel is a particular target in this LA Times piece.

Not to be outdone, the MAGA Right continue making their tired, false comparisons of miscreant criminals in Yankee cities like Portland, Oregon, with the gallant soldiers and citizens of the Confederate States.

Aside from vitriol from both sides of the political aisle, what is it exactly that Southerners are getting out of being a part of this union –

The privilege of being part of a central government that feels a compulsive need to dictate orders to countries around the world – from eastern Europe to the Middle East to south Asia?

The privilege of having our sons (and daughters, alas) take part in the extra-judicial killing of boatmen in the Caribbean and the Pacific under the sham justification of a war on drug cartels, which the US Congress hasn’t approved?

The privilege of having our little ones and their teachers murdered in their…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight