CAIR, also! - DD

Al Jazeera is Hamas. Just like it used to be Al Qaeda. And a variety of other Islamic terrorist groups.

Qatar operates Al Jazeera as a terrorist propaganda network. Its personnel are intertwined with those of the terrorist groups that Qatar backs. In Gaza, that is above all else, Hamas.

Hamas is an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood global Islamist influence group that is backed, funded and shielded by Qatar. The connection between Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood has come to be as close as between the Saudis and Wahhabism.

Al Jazeera’s connection to Islamic terrorism used to be obvious back when it served as a tape dump for Osama bin Laden. But since then, Al Jazeera spent a lot of money and bought a lot of politicians (like the time it paid Al Gore a fortune to launch its terrorist propaganda network on top of his leftist cable network, Current TV which employed, among others, Gavin Newsom) and co-opted much of the media which vocally pretends that Al Jazeera isn’t Al Qaeda, and pretends to be outraged when Israel bombs Hamas terrorists wearing Al Jazeera press vests.

Al Jazeera does not belong in Israel. Or America. Or anywhere except…

